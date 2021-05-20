BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -- The Brown County Sheriff's office is requesting your assistance in locating 13-year-old Rebecca Jane Yeakel, an Asian Female.
Yeakel is listed as five feet two inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black her and brown eyes. Her bicycle was located at near Star Bridge which is near County Road 725E and County Road 960N.
Any person with information to the whereabouts of Yeakel is to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 217-773-3961.
