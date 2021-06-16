FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a missing man from Fulton County.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Eldon Lee Wright, 82, was last seen headed eastbound from Astoria on June 15th at 3:45 p.m.
Write is reported to be 5'10", weighing 210 pounds, with gray hair; he was said to be wearing a white tee-shirt and blue jeans.
Officials say write was driving a Blue 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois License plate, 1 9 5 3 7 3 1 B.
Wright has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eldon Wright should contact the Fulton County Sheriff at:309-547-2277. OR contact 9-1-1.
