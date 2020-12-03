GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WAND) - An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a DuPage County man.
Glendale Heights Police requested Illinois State Police issue the advisory.
William Zabicki, 64, was last seen at 697 Burdette Ave. in Glendale Heights at 9 a.m. Thursday.
He is 6'5", 190 lbs with gray hair.
William was driving a dark blue 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Illinois license plate, V358245.
He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of William Zabicki should contact the Glendale Heights Police Department at (630) 260-6070 or call 911.
