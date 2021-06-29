Champaign, Ill (WAND) – College athletes in Illinois can now profit off of their image, name and likeness under a bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois.
“Illinois will lead the United States in giving student athletes the opportunity to sign endorsement deals of their own,” Pritzker told reporters. “Illinois is now at the forefront of the movement. Yet another reason for student athletes to choose Illinois for college.”
The measure allows Illinois athletes to enter into a partnership with either community businesses or large corporations and earn compensation. Pritzker says the new law will alleviate financial pressure faced by student athletes who too often have to weigh the decision of finishing their degree or joining a professional sporting league to earn a salary.
The bill (SB 2338) was sponsored by State Representative Kam Buckner, (D) Chicago, a former Illinois football player. State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet was a cosponsor. The bill is effective July 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.