DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois is offering a Home Efficiency program that will help moderate income families.
Between now and the end of the year at no cost, customers can participate in Home Efficiency program. This means a customer who previously may have paid $3,500 out of pocket for things like an energy efficiency furnace or air sealing and weatherization of their home will pay nothing.
"Normally moderate income customers don't have a big savings account and if your furnace still works, you say I'm not going to pay 5, 6, 7 or 8 thousand dollars towards energy efficiency measures, so this is really one those 'it seems to be to be true' but it's absolutely a true," said Sue Sams, Executive Director for Energy Efficient Foundation.
The Energy Assistance Foundation is designed to help low to moderate income customers. Annual donations from Ameren Illinois cover administrative expenses, so 100% of donations go directly to customers in need.
The foundation helps senior citizens and families trying to manage rising expenses on a fixed income and families coping with disability, illness and job loss.
"That could be to individuals in a house making $50,000 a year. That is a lot of people that was me and so getting that assistance with the bill and weatherizing your home that could help if you one day if get a large expense if you don't have a huge savings account," said Angie Ostaszewski, Energy Efficiency Advisor.
To find out if you qualify for the assistance or to learn more click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.