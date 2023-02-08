SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A group of Republican state lawmakers are calling for an end to the state's new climate legislation, citing angry consumers and struggling businesses as utility bills skyrocket.
“I just got off the phone with a mom-and-pop restaurant in my district,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg, (R) Dietrich, told reporters at the Illinois State Capitol. “Their energy bill has doubled from last month to this month.”
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, (R) Beecher City, told a similar story concerning a grocery in Kincaid which closed earlier this week. Wilhour said the business had a $10,000 utility bill along with other rising costs to operate.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville and Rep. Dan Caulkins of Decatur criticized state efforts to curb natural gas and coal generation.
Niemerg believes the state also needs to lift a ban on the construction of nuclear power plants in order to meet future demand.
