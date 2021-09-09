Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Illinois House lawmakers spent most of Thursday piecing together an energy bill that could save two Exelon nuclear plants in Northern Illinois. But as of late afternoon no vote had been taken.
Downstate Republicans were objecting to the potential closures of a pair of central Illinois coal plants. CWLP in Springfield and the large downstate Prairie State facility would have to shut down by 2045 under one proposal voted out of the House Executive Committee. However, there were additional conversations throughout the afternoon that may change the bill even more.
We will have updates when available.
