SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With the unemployment rate falling, the state has ended enforcement of the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act.
The law, which took effect on July 1, 2020, required all public works projects in Illinois to have a minimum of 90 percent of employees be Illinois residents. The goal was to alleviate unemployment issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the law began, the state's jobless rate was above five percent for two consecutive months. Enforcement of the act by the Illinois Department of Labor has stopped after the statewide unemployment rate fell to five percent.
“Following two challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois’ economy is improving thanks to policies implemented by the Pritzker Administration,” said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan. “The Illinois Department of Labor will continue enforcing the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act to ensure public tax dollars are granted to local contractors and workers.”
Click here for more information on the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act.
