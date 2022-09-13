(WAND WEATHER) - Nice weather sticks around into the week across Central Illinois.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Saturday.
After highs around 80° today and tomorrow, it'll turn hotter and more humid later this week into the weekend.
Highs by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper-80s.
There's a slight chance of a few showers and isolated storms Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
