CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Enrollment at Parkland College is down to a decade low, the News Gazette is reporting.
Enrollment has been declining since the Great Recession of 2008-2009.
Kristin Smigielski, the dean of enrollment management at Parkland, said it is due in part to a decline in Illinois population and lowering unemployment rates.
The News Gazette reported Parkland enrolled just over 7,000 students for the spring 2019 semester. That is compared to about 10,500 for spring 2010.
Parkland's fall semester started Aug. 19. Students can still enroll through Sept. 8 for shorter-term 13-week courses which start Sept. 9.