ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The home of the St. Louis Blues is ending proof of vaccination requirements.
The Enterprise Center said effective Sunday, March 6, fans no longer have to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or have a mask on for entry. They did specify that some events, such as concerts, could have vaccination or mask requirements at an artist's request.
Fans attending the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament on Sunday will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
The changed policy goes into effect at Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 7.
