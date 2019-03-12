LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - The senate committee is currently reviewing a bill that would require stores to charge five cents for every plastic bag at checkout.
This proposal has come with some mixed reviews as some Illinoisan's are against the additional fee however environmentalist like Doug Blodgett of Illinois' River Conservation, says this could help a larger issue.
"Not having the extra plastic bags out there is one less stress and one less type of pollutant that's impacting our native fish and wildlife resources," he explained.
Blodgett went on to explain the changes in our environment, due to manmade material.
"Historically, before we polluted Illinois, the state supported an abundance of fish and wildlife," he said. "Now, 99% of the prairies are gone and a lot of that is due to; side walks, cities, highways, roadways and rooftops."
Environmentalist like Blodgett tell me they are behind legislation that helps to reduce waste in our environment and give wildlife a chance to thrive like it has in the past.