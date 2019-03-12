LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - The Senate committee is currently reviewing a bill that would require stores to charge five cents for every plastic bag at checkout.
This proposal has come with some mixed reviews as some Illinoisans are against the additional fee, however environmentalists like Doug Blodgett of Illinois' River Conservation says this could help a larger issue.
"Not having the extra plastic bags out there is one less stress and one less type of pollutant that's impacting our native fish and wildlife resources," he explained.
Blodgett went on to explain the changes in the environment due to man-made material.
"Historically, before we polluted Illinois, the state supported an abundance of fish and wildlife," he said. "Now, 99 percent of the prairies are gone and a lot of that is due to sidewalks, cities, highways, roadways and rooftops."
Environmentalists like Blodgett tell me they are behind legislation that helps to reduce waste in our environment and gives wildlife a chance to thrive like it has in the past.