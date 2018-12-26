SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is offering grants to public wastewater treatment plants to improve energy efficiency. The agency has announced $3 million in grant funding. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $1.5 million will reduce energy consumption at treatment plants. EPA Director Alec Messina says the department has worked with 15 Illinois municipalities for no-cost efficiency assessments. The grant program uses federal money for upgrades where the most cost savings will be.