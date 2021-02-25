WASHINGTON (WAND) - The U.S. House has passed the Equality Act, a measure that would grant non-discrimination protection to people in the LGBTQ+ community.
The landmark rights bill would change existing federal civil rights laws to "expressly include non-discrimination protection on the basis of sex," according to a press release from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. It would amend the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and would include gender identity and sexual orientation.
Protection would apply in multiple arenas, including employment, housing, education public accommodations, credit and jury service, according to NBC News.
President Joe Biden's administration issued a statement backing the passage of this measure Wednesday.
"Many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals often continue to face discrimination, harassment, and violence at work, at school, and in public accommodations," the statement said. "H.R. 5 would amend existing federal civil rights laws to expressly include non-discrimination protection on the basis of sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), providing security and equality to LGBTQ+ Americans in accessing housing, employment, education, public accommodations, healthcare and other federally funded services, credit, and more."
H.R. 5 passed the House with a 224-206 vote, which was mostly along party lines. Only three Republicans supported the bill.
A similar measure was introduced in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. There is an uphill battle awaiting there, as efforts to bypass a filibuster need a 60-vote threshold.
After the Equality Act passed the U.S. House in 2019, it was blocked in the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans at the time. The new Senate is narrowly controlled by Democrats, as Vice President Kamala Harris can break a 50-50 tie with her vote.
