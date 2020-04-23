SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power crews are responding to a power outage in Springfield Thursday morning.
The outage is affecting 106 customers in an area along W. Lawrence Avenue between W. Monroe Street and Chatham Road.
It was caused by an equipment failure, which caused a pole fire.
Crews have pole replacement work underway and expect power to be restored between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Customers can view and track their electric service status from the outage map, available from the Outage Center link at CWLP.com at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/.