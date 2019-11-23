URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Things are back to normal for the Emergency Room at Carle Hospital in Urbana. That's after the department went on lock-down Friday night.
WAND-TV spoke with a representative from Carle Hospital. He had the following statement to share about the situation:
"The Emergency Room is open, and operations within the Emergency Room were not impacted. Lock-down simply means there was a heightened security presence, due to an incident that did not occur at Carle. We followed standard protocol and procedure to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, as that is always our top priority."
Again, the hospital's Emergency Room is back to normal operations.