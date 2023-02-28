WASHINGTON (WAND) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is holding hearings into finalizing the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). The Amendment to the Constitution would guarantee equal rights to women.
The ERA was initially approved by Congress in 1972. However, Congress put a date it needed to be passed by which was 1982. At the time only 35 states out of the 38 needed for ratification had approved.
In recent years Illinois, Nevada and Virginia have provided the votes needed for final ratification to make the ERA the 28th amendment.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.