DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A homeowner escaped their house after it caught fire Sunday night in Danville.
Firefighters were called to the 600 block of E. Seminary just before midnight.
One person got out safely before crews arrived.
When firefighters got there, white smoke was coming from the basement. The basement only had smoke, but the living room of the home was completely engulfed in fire.
16 firefighters worked to put the fire out.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and under investigation.
DFD told WAND News there were working smoke detectors in the home.