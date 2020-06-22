(WAND) - Eskimo Pie ice cream announced it change its name after nearly 100 years.
"We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory," Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for parent company Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, told CNN in a statement.
The chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar is the latest in a line of products receiving name changes recently. Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's have also announced they will change brand names and logos.
The name "Eskimo" is commonly used in Alaska to refer to the Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.
The name is considered derogatory by some, because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean 'eater of raw meat.'
