WASHINGTON (WAND) - Democrats in Congress want to give essential workers a raise for staying on the job during this pandemic.
They are proposing nurses and doctors, but also grocery clerks and transit workers get as much as $25,000 in hazard pay from the federal government.
“We have one of the most dangerous jobs in the city right now,” said Niya Banks, one of the 2,500 Metrobus operators still working despite the risks. Metro says its buses transported 110,000 riders on Wednesday. Since the pandemic started, Metro says six bus operators have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I actually think hazard pay is a necessity in a time like this,” said Banks, who said she supports a plan by Senate Democrats to give her a $13 dollar per hour raise until the end of the year. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls it a “heroes fund” to help workers, from doctors to janitors.