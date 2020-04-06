ILLINOIS (WAND) - Essential workers who are parents now qualify for expanded child care eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.
The Child Care Assistance Program became available for essential workers in health care, human services, essential government services and essential infrastructure on April 1. The state is covering most costs of care provided by emergency child care centers and homes.
A press release from the governor's office said those working as nurses and doctors, support staff in hospitals, grocery store clerks and food producers can take advantage of this policy change. More details and applications for assistance are available here and here.
“We have essential workers and healthcare professionals who can’t stay home with their kids because they are heroically going out to do their jobs, which are vital for public safety and to make sure other families can get the food and gas and pharmacy goods they may need,” said Pritzker. “Our essential workforce deserves to know their kids are safe and cared for in a small and affordable group setting.”
The state is also helping out emergency child care centers and homes by offering enhanced reimbursement rates of 30 percent above the normal pay rate. This change took effect on April 1. Pritzker's office said the goal is to reflect additional costs of providing care in smaller groups.
In addition, child care centers are able to apply for a permit to re-open as emergency child centers through the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Home child care providers are allowed to serve up to six children and do not need permits. More information is available here.
"The state established the Emergency Child Care program to ensure there would be safe child care homes and centers, with smaller group sizes, to care for children of essential workers," the press release said. "Over 550 centers have received the Emergency Child Care permit. Over 1,500 home child care providers have reported that they are still providing care, many of them on the critical night and weekend shifts that are so necessary for essential workers."
A simple waiver process established by the state allows child care providers to be paid for all enrolled children in the Child Care Assistance Program for March and April, ensuring staff continues to be paid during the pandemic. Parent co-payments for April and May were lowered to $1 per month in order to remove burdens on parents.
On the week of March 30, the state announced providers have access to one-time stipends. The governor's office said 1,100 homes and centers applied for this help. Child care providers can apply by contacting their local Child Care Resources & Referral agency or by downloading the application here.
"The state is providing these resources to child care providers because it recognizes that it is critical to safeguard the fiscal stability of providers until they are ready to serve families again when it is safe for them to fully re-open," state officials added.