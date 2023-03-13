Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder

QUINCY (WGEM) - The estranged husband of a Quincy woman who was found dead in her home last month has been charged with her murder.
According to court documents, Timothy Bliefnick, 39 was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.
On February 23, police arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Street where they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41 with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said that a family member arrived at Bliefnick’s home when she did not pick up her kids from school and found her on the ground.
On March 1, police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home at 1641 Hampshire Street as part of the homicide investigation.
Chief Adams Yates will be holding a conference at 11 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.