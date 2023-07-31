(TODAY NBC)-"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25.
His family confirmed his death in a statement to NBC News.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the family said in the statement.
"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."
It is not clear how Cloud died, but in the statement, his family shared his "battle with mental health."
"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement reads.
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Cloud is best known for his role as Fez the first two seasons of HBO's "Euphoria." Variety reports his other acting credits included the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023).
TMZ first reported Cloud's death.
