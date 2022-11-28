(NBC Chicago) — A plane that departed Topeka, Kansas, and was heading to Europe made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
The plane, a Boeing 747 operated by cargo and charter airline Atlas Air, was headed to Poznan, Poland, but diverted to Chicago for an unknown reason at approximately 3:49 p.m.
Photos tweeted by Mike Lorber in Sky 5 showed a few dozen people dressed in military fatigues, who appeared to have evacuated the aircraft. Three buses arrived to pickup the individuals, as shown in video.
Additional information about the emergency landing, including if injuries were reported, remains unclear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.