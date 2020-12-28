MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses and homes were evacuated in Mattoon for a gas leak Monday morning.
The leak was reported in the 2500 to 2600 block of Pine St. on the north side.
Businesses and homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, along with a portion of an apartment complex in the area.
According to Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch, a gas line was struck while a sewer in the area was in the process of being cleaned out.
The Natural Gas Evacuation order was lifted around 12:30 p.m.
There are seven customers without gas as of 1:40 p.m.
Crews are still working to repair the main line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.