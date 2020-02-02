When the officials took the field for Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, history was made even before the coin toss.
Five of the seven members are African Americans, the most not only for a Super Bowl but for any NFL game.
The moment comes as the league is under fire for the lack of minority head coaching hires. Five coaching jobs became available after the regular season, and only one minority was hired — Ron Rivera, who is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent, with the Washington Redskins.
In the 32-team league, he joins three other minority head coaches, all of whom are black: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins, and Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The NFL has 122 officials, according to the NFL’s website. Thirty-four are black, which equates to about 28 percent. This in a league where nearly 70 percent of players are black.
The NFL assigns referees to playoff games based on a review of regular season games, then makes Super Bowl assignments based on the same reviews and playoff performance.