(WAND) - Even hotter weather is on the way to Central Illinois for the next two days.
While isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon across our western hometowns, most of us will be dry. It'll be hotter and more humid today with highs in the low-to-mid-90s.
Less humid air moves in Saturday, but it'll still be hot with plenty of sunshine and highs approaching the mid-90s.
At least this weekend, breezy conditions return to move the hot air around some.
Sunday and Monday's highs will be around 90°. A scattered shower or storm is possible Sunday evening.
It'll cool down next week back into the low-to-mid-80s, which is still above average this time of the year.
Moderate drought conditions will continue to expand across Central Illinois.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
