DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A luncheon and talk is being held in for business owners or those hoping to move their business to downtown Danville.

The event is being held Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at 149 N Vermilion St.

People can come to learn more about what incentive programs are available to help move businesses downtown. 

There is a $2 fee with lunch included.

S4 Business provides information and networking sessions. The main focus is interacting with other business people and sharing ideas on what works.