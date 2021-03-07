CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - About 50% of weddings were either cancelled or postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Now, event planning is finally picking back up after vaccine distribution and a decrease in restrictions.
Maggie Farchmin dreamed of having her own event planning business. In 2019, that dream came true as she started 618 Events. "
We plan from start to finish, weddings corporate events, social gatherings nonprofit fundraisers, anything any type of gathering party event that anyone wants to host we can plan it." Farchmin says about 618 events. Today, Farchmin focuses mostly on weddings.
But, as her business began to take off, COVID-19 hit. For an event planner, a pandemic is nothing short of a disaster. "I absolutely love what I do, and to sit there and think, Oh my gosh, well for the foreseeable future, It's kind of non existent. That's terrifying when you finally find to feel like you have found a career you love I launched my business I was gaining traction, and it was all crumbling before me."
The hardest part for Farchmin was seeing the light in brides' eyes dim as their wedding became more of a chore than their dream. "To see everything that they've ever hoped for crumble in front of them as well. I'm mourning with them. So that was hard, emotionally."
Farchmin was there every step of the way.
"Walking my clients through this whole process, and even now, quite honestly, has been my biggest role."
In 2020, Farchmin only planned four weddings, a low number of weddings for an event planner. As Fall of 2020 came around, small weddings began to take place and the number of calls began to increase. "I did have a couple of weddings, they looked different of course but that was so refreshing." But event planners such as Farchmin have to plan events with the safety of guests as her main priority.
"Currently, we are 50 people or less at events but that can change tomorrow, we know how fast things can change on a dime." Farchmin says about current restriction.
But with vaccine rollouts, event planners such as Farchmin have a new light to look forward to. "There is so much energy when I walk into an event that I've spent, if not a year more than that planning, and I can look around and just see everyone's emotion on their face with a masks on, you can't. And so, I cannot wait to walk into an event with no masks."
