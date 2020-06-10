SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – With protests against racial injustice underway around the country there is a push to support black-owned businesses. The Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce is planning a 217 Black Restaurant Weekend.
"We are getting a newfound sense of urgency to support minority run businesses,” Dominic Watson, President of the Black Chamber, said.
Watson said nine restaurants are set to take part in the two-day event. The event comes not only in the midst of nationwide unrest, but also the back end of COVID-19. The pandemic hurt black-owned businesses.
"We're probably down 30 to 40-percent,” Jerome Taylor, owner of MJ’s Fish and Chicken Express, said. "We're barely hanging on as it is and situations like this make it nearly impossible to survive."
Watson said there are only 200 registered black-owned businesses in Springfield. Nearly all of them have been impacted by COVID-19, he said.
“It has been rough, but we have been fortunate to make it,” Stephen Johnson, with Boyd’s New Generation Homestyle Restaurant, said.
Both men hope the restaurant weekend will bring awareness to the issues in the country and help their bottom lines at the same time.
"Food is something that brings people together and we thought what better way to stabilize the black restaurant base and the stabilize our community,” Watson said.
All the restaurants taking part in 217 Black Restaurant Weekend will be following the state guidelines for social distancing and are only offering curbside pick-up or delivery
UberEATS has cancelled delivery fees for black-owned restaurants. There is also a nationwide push called “15-percent” The goal is to encourage retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to black-owned businesses.
217 Black Restaurant Weekend runs from 11 a.m. on June 19 through 2 p.m. on June 21.
