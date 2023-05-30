URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Now that school is out, kids have more time on their hands.
With help from the Champaign and Urbana Park District, parents should have no problem finding fun activities for the family!
“It’s great to get the community out, and when you can have an event in the park it’s a little extra incentive to go check out a different park.” said Champaign Park District Special Events Coordinator, William Schoell.
Champaign has events like Day in the Park, or C-U Days that can get people outside and enjoy the weather.
“It’s a big two-day Summer festival over at Douglass Park with music, food vendors, community vendors, inflatables for kids, the splash pad is usually on.” stated Schoell.
Or over at the Urbana Park District, boat rentals are back this year at unbeatable prices starting at just $8!
“We have paddleboats, kayaks, and canoes to rent. We have a concession stand with ice-cream treats and snacks and pop so it’sa great place to spend a day out in Crystal Lake Park.” said Urbana Park District Community Program Manager, Janet Soesbe.
For Urbana Park District events, click here.
For Champaign Park District events, click here.
