DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Everclear is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater with special guests Lit and Unchained June 30.
This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon at devonamphitheater.com
Ticket pricing:
Pit - $43
Reserved - $43
Terrace - $32
Lawn - $25
(Plus applicable fees)
Everclear is known for hits like "Father of Mine" and "Santa Monica."
