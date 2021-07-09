ILLINOIS (WAND) - The first drawing of the Illinois COVID vaccine lottery took place Thursday. But it's the first of many to take place in the upcoming weeks.
Here's everything you need to know:
What is the Illinois vaccine lottery?
Governor Pritzker announced the "All in for the Win" lottery last month. It will give out $10 million in prize money, including $7 million in cash prizes and $ 3 million in scholarships.
The drawing will take place every week. The first was Thursday. The winner of the first $1 million prize was from Chicago. Three people under the age of 18 from Dekalb, Cook County and Chicago won the scholarship money.
How do you enter the vaccine lottery?
Anyone who gets at least one dose of the vaccine is automatically entered in the lottery. Back when he made the announcement, Pritzker said there is no sign-ups or waiting in line.
When are the vaccine lottery drawings?
Cash Prize Draw and Announcement Schedule
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|1
|$1,000,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 3, 2021
|Monday, August 2, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Monday, August 9, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Restore Illinois Regions
|22
|$100,000
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide
|2
|$1,000,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021
Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$150,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions
|17
|$150,000
|Friday, September 3,
How do you know if you won?
IDPH said it will call and/or email the winners.
State officials will call from 312-814-3524.
IDPH will email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov
