ILLINOIS (WAND) - The first drawing of the Illinois COVID vaccine lottery took place Thursday. But it's the first of many to take place in the upcoming weeks.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Illinois vaccine lottery?

Governor Pritzker announced the "All in for the Win" lottery last month. It will give out $10 million in prize money, including $7 million in cash prizes and $ 3 million in scholarships.

The drawing will take place every week. The first was Thursday. The winner of the first $1 million prize was from Chicago. Three people under the age of 18 from Dekalb, Cook County and Chicago won the scholarship money.

How do you enter the vaccine lottery?

Anyone who gets at least one dose of the vaccine is automatically entered in the lottery. Back when he made the announcement, Pritzker said there is no sign-ups or waiting in line.

When are the vaccine lottery drawings?

Cash Prize Draw and Announcement Schedule 

Drawing DatePoolNumber of WinnersPrizeWinner Announcement Date*
Thursday, July 8, 2021State Wide1$1,000,000Friday, July 16, 2021
Monday, July 12, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Monday, July 19, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Monday, July 26, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Monday, August 2, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Monday, August 9, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Thursday, August 12, 2021Restore Illinois Regions22$100,000Friday, August 20, 2021
Monday, August 16, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021State Wide2$1,000,000Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing DatePoolNumber of WinnersPrize  Winner Announcement Date*
Thursday, July 8, 2021State Wide3$150,000Friday, July 16, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions17$150,000Friday, September 3,

How do you know if you won?

IDPH said it will call and/or email the winners.

State officials will call from 312-814-3524.

IDPH will email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov

