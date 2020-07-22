SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Prtizker announced Wednesday an Eviction Moratorium in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended to August 22.
The moratorium bans residential evictions.
Two programs were put in place to help those whose housing is insecure, one for renters and one for homeowners.
Each program distributed $150 million.
Starting the week of August 10, applications will open for renters. The week of August 28, applications will open for home owners. Through the fall, recipients will be awarded grants of $5,000 for renters and up to $15,000 for homeowners.
