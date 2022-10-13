DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A former convict is using his new lease on life to stop teens from following in his footsteps. Michael DeLeon spoke to about 2,500 DPS61 students this week. Thursday night, he took his message to parents about stopping drug addiction, violence and crime among kids.
DeLeon said he was first exposed to drugs at 11 years old, and just years later he was shooting meth, had joined a gang and ended up behind bars.
"Unfortunately after spending 12 years in prison, 17 years doing this after prison, kids really understand I know what I'm talking about. And I'm not here because I'm some parent or health teacher or cop," DeLeon told WAND News.
He is now sharing the experience with thousands of kids across the country.
"Running programs in prison like Scared Straight helped me get that knowledge and effectiveness," DeLeon explained.
Now his own version, Steered Straight, focuses on early intervention like teaching young kids to differentiate between candy and medication.
"If someone walked up to my son and was like 'you want a piece of candy?' he's not going to know if its candy or medicine," Courtney Flinn, the mom of a second graders in DPS61, told WAND News.
While it may seem harmless, DeLeon also said vapes and alcohol use among young teens can quickly escalate.
"With vaping, any of the drugs, they just don't know, they don't know the severity of what can happen in the event of. So that's my biggest fear is peer pressure," Brittany Washington, the mom of a third and seventh grader in DPS61, explained.
"A lot of kids are providing me their vapes after assemblies. They literally hand me their vapes because they really didn't know it was that bad," DeLeon added.
DeLeon encourages parents to frequently check-in with kids, reinforcing healthy choices and watching for changes in habits and behaviors.
"Watch your kids, ask questions, you have to know where they're going, you have to be aware of their surroundings," Washington told WAND News.
The event was sponsored by the Regional Office of Education #39, Decatur Public Schools and Decatur Police.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.