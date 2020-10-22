URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former paramedic has been convicted of sexually assaulting a patient while she was in an ambulance with him.
Jeffrey Sanford Jr., 48, of Gifford, was convicted on two counts of sexual assault for the incident and faces four to 15 years in prison. He will be sentenced Dec. 29.
Sanford is under investigation for similar criminal conduct with another woman, the News Gazette reports.
He was a paramedic with OSF Pro Ambulance. He was charged in February with criminal sexual assault for forcing a 49-year-old patient to perform oral sex on him in the back of an ambulance on July 21, 2019.
The News Gazette reported the woman testified she felt suicidal and was suffering a nervous breakdown when she called police for help. Rantoul officers took her to the police station and then called an ambulance to take her to the hospital.
The woman said she recognized Sanford as the same paramedic who had saved her life earlier when she overdosed on heroin. The News Gazette said she gave him a quick hug there in the police station lobby when he arrived.
The sexual assault occurred in the ambulance on the ride from Rantoul to Urbana.
The News Gazette reported the woman testified she held the semen from Sanford in her mouth all the way to the hospital, and even longer, until she was later transferred to Carle for a sex-assault evaluation, to prove her case.
A nurse at OSF said she could see the woman had something in her mouth.
Sanford initially denied that anything happened. However, after the DNA came back as his, he gave several stories. He said he paid her for sex earlier. Later, he said it did happen in the ambulance, but that the patient initiated it.
Prosecutors said the woman would have had no reason to quickly report being raped as soon as Sanford was out of sight if she wasn't telling the truth.
Sanford's defense tried to say the woman was repaying him with a sexual favor for saving her life earlier. His lawyer said the only thing he did wrong was lying about what happened.
The judge disagreed.
Rantoul police are also investigating a report made that Sanford may have performed sex acts on a 93-year-old woman while she was unable to consent.
