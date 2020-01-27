CHICAGO (WAND) - Federal charges have been filed against former Illinois Senator Martin Sandoval.
According to an indictment filed in court on Monday, Sandoval is charged with bribery and filing a false tax return.
Sandoval stepped down from officer earlier this month after announcing his resignation in November. Federal agents raided his offices at the Illinois State Capitol and in Cicero, just months earlier.
The indictment says in part, Sandoval “corruptly solicited, demanded, agreed to accept, and accepted" money in exchange for his support of the operation of red-light cameras in Illinois in 2018 while he was the chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.
A second count said, in 2018 Sandoval submitted an individual federal income tax return for the year prior, reporting his total income as $125,905 when he "knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount."
During the FBI search of Sandoval’s offices agents were looking for items related to any official action taken in exchange for a benefit as well as information on any business owned or controlled by Sandoval, according to a search warrant released by Illinois Senate.
The warrant also authorized agents to seize anything related to five officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation, also named only as "Official" A, B, D, E and F.
No individuals connected to IDOT or SafeSpeed have been charged with wrongdoing.
NBC Chicago contributed to this report.