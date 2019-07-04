DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A former Danville High School student is suing the school district, saying the district failed to protect him from being sexually assaulted by a teacher last year.
The student is listed as "John Doe" in the suit.
Danville schools Superintendent Alicia Geddis declined to comment to the News Gazette.
Chelsea Robinson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault - position of trust. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in June of 2018. She was a special education teacher.
Robinson has pleaded not guilty. A jury trial is set for July 22.