(WAND WEATHER) - The excessive heat warning continues through Wednesday until 8 p.m. 

Heat indices are expected to, once again, reach 105° or greater in some communities. Near record breaking temperatures are possible. 

heat warning

This “heat wave” is due to what’s known as a Blocking High Pressure which is just north of the Gulf Coast. Blocking High Pressure compresses the air in the lower atmosphere while also trapping the heat that would typically rise from the Earth’s surface. 

futurecast

The timing of the slow-moving cold front is key, as that will bring minimal relief to the area come this weekend. 

radar

Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.