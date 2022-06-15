(WAND WEATHER) - The excessive heat warning continues through Wednesday until 8 p.m.
Heat indices are expected to, once again, reach 105° or greater in some communities. Near record breaking temperatures are possible.
This “heat wave” is due to what’s known as a Blocking High Pressure which is just north of the Gulf Coast. Blocking High Pressure compresses the air in the lower atmosphere while also trapping the heat that would typically rise from the Earth’s surface.
The timing of the slow-moving cold front is key, as that will bring minimal relief to the area come this weekend.
