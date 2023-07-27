(WAND) - More intense heat is forecast for Central Illinois.
An "Excessive Heat Warning" is in effect through Friday evening for heat indices of 105°-115° today and Friday. High temperatures will reach the upper-90s, but your body will feel much hotter.
A few isolated showers are possible late tonight and early Friday across the northeast. The rest of us will be dry.
Our best chance of seeing showers and storms will be Friday night and Saturday as a cold front passes.
It'll still be hot Saturday with highs in the mid-90s.
We cool off a little and lose some of the humidity Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper-80s.
Intense heat returns early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
