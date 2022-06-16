(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois is on the back end of the first heat wave, but that does not mean we are in the clear.
A Heat Advisory (Orange) has been issued as heat indices could reach 100° today for some communities. The Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, and Effingham County for the possibility of heat indices approaching 105°, yet again.
While thunderstorms tonight will bring minimal relief, another ridge looks to deepen bringing very similar conditions back to Central Illinois early next week.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.