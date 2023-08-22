(WAND) - An "Excessive Heat Warning" remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Thursday evening.
Dangerously hot and humid conditions will persist into Friday.
Highs today will reach the mid-90s and then the upper-90s Wednesday and Thursday. Some hometowns may reach 100° Thursday.
Once you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like 105°-115° (maybe 120° at times) through Friday.
A few scattered showers and storms are possible across the east Wednesday afternoon and evening. If these storms develop, they could become strong to severe.
As a cold front drops in Friday, a few more showers and storms are possible.
It'll be cooler this weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday and near 80° Sunday. A scattered shower or two is possible Saturday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
