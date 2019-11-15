DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Inn is retiring.
Reverend Dr. Stacey Brohard will retire effective Dec. 31.
Cindy Jackson, current Operations Manager of the Inn, will serve as Interim Executive Director.
"It has been a complete honor and pleasure to work closely with Stacey over his 7 years of service to the Good Samaritan Inn. He is a visionary with a big heart for helping and developing individuals to reach their full potential. His leadership has allowed for innovative programming and services to help those in need and we thank him for his many years of service," said Mary Garrison, Good Samaritan Inn Board President. "The entire board wishes Reverend Brohard the best in his retirement and send prayers and blessings as he and his wife Pam explore new adventures with their family."
The Good Samaritan Inn is a non-profit organization in Decatur.
