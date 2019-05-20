DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc is taking a new job with the Greater YMCA of Louisville, Kentucky.
Bruce Jeffery will serve as founding Executive Director of the new $28 million dollar Republic Bank Foundation YMCA facility.
His last day with the organization will be June 28.
In a statement, Jeffery said:
"Leading the Club has never been about me, but more about serving the youth and providing hope, opportunity, and expectations. Over the years, I have learned so much about helping others, and have always known deep down that we are making a difference in a child's life. I have worked with a host of individuals and organizations who all understand the importance of helping youth by providing quality opportunities that can lead to lifelong success. I have also worked with a number of staff over the years who have pushed me to build and grow a better organization. As I embark on this new journey, I cannot forget the individuals and mentors who helped me develop into a better leader. Decatur holds a special place in my heart, as I spent my early days as a Millikin student, and now working in the community that I love and care for so dearly. There will always be more work to do, more kids to serve, and many more families to help. Do all you can, for all you can, for as long as you can" has been my life's motto. I look forward to serving a much needed population in Louisville with this new project with the Greater Louisville YMCA. Thank you Decatur for allowing me to be apart of such a great organization. Our kids are truly lucky to have your support."