ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Exelon Foundation has announced a $2 million donation to the Illinois COVID-19 response fund, which is meant to assist people affected by the pandemic in the state.
The gift is a collaboration between the foundation, ComEd, and Exelon Generation. It adds to the over $1.15 million Exelon Corp. and its family of companies said they've donation to national and local relief organizations, including $250,000 to the United Way of Metro Chicago and the Chicago Community Trust's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Exelon operates a plant in Clinton.
“We are committed to supporting our customers and communities in their time of need," said Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane, who is also chairman of the Exelon Foundation. "This donation will assist Illinois charities and relief organizations with much-needed resources to address hardships caused by this pandemic throughout the state. I would also like to personally thank Governor J.B. Pritzker and Penny Pritzker for all their efforts coordinating support for Illinois families during these difficult times.
“As a provider of critical resources and infrastructure, we recognize our foundational role in responding to this crisis for as long it takes our communities to recover.We will continue to provide assistance to our neighbors experiencing health or economic challenges, while ensuring access to reliable energy services.”
The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund is a joint effort between the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations. It looks to raise funds for relief organizations, which in turn help those affected the most by COVID-19.
Donations will go toward help people with critical resources, including emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, primary health care services, financial assistance and support for children and other vulnerable populations, Exelon said in a press release.
“We are committed to lifting up people and powering lives where we work and live,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “We are working with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and all our municipal and community partners on making sure we are powering the essential services Northern Illinois needs during this critical time, and also using our financial resources to help those most challenged by this pandemic.”