JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new temporary exhibit features Lego creations by local artists.
"Building with Brick – The Art of Lego" opened Wednesday, December 7 at the Jacksonville Area Museum and it will feature the talents of area Lego artists through February 4, 2023.
"The tables are full and we are ready to go," said McKenna Servis, Manager at Jacksonville Area Museum and MacMurray Collections Coordinator.
The new temporary exhibit features original and Lego kit creations from all ages and skill levels.
"Community engagement is always important for a public institution and museums are not just about history all the time."
The public is invited to vote one time per visit through February 1 for their favorite entries. Visitors can vote for Best Build from a Kit, Best Kids' Build, and Best Original Build.
"Building with Brick – The Art of Lego" can be viewed during the museum's regular hours of operation, which are Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit may not be viewed the week of January 2 – 8, 2023, when the museum will be closed for maintenance. The museum is also closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The Jacksonville Area Museum is located in the old Post Office building at 301 E. State Street. There is no admission fee but a donation of $5 is suggested to keep the museum operating.
