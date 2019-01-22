SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- An art exhibit is celebrating the work of students with special needs.
The exhibit, called Art is Exceptional, is hosted by the Springfield Art Association and includes more than 100 pieces produced by students in Springfield Public Schools.
“The exhibit celebrates the diverse learners throughout our district and our school community but also showcases the inclusiveness in our arts education program,” said arts educator Elizabeth Marcy.
Organizers hope to give students a sense of belonging, Marcy said.
“We make many different things in art, and some people don’t even get to go see their stuff, so I’m very excited to go see mine,” said Antonio, a student whose painting of a cat hangs in the exhibit.
Now in its second year, the event runs through Friday.