BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A pet owner is facing hefty fines for two ordinance violations.
The first is a $1,000 fine for a fourth offense of not registering her animal and the second is an $100 fee for permitting the animal in question to roam her neighborhood.
Bloomington police told WAND News they got a call on Sunday that a mother and her six year old daughter were attacked by a caracal cat.
"When we got to the area off Locust, the cat was between homes," said a Bloomington police officer. "The cat looked ill and may have even had rabies, but based of the dispatch of an attack, the responding officer had to put the cat down."
The caracal cat was shot and killed on the scene.
"They didn't have to shoot the cat," said an eyewitness. "Why didn't they use another force to detain it and get it back to its owner?"
The incident received a lot of attention online, some in favor of the officer's action and others against.
"I just wish there was another way that situation could have been handled, the cat was approached by the mother and her daughter - that's when it reacted," alleged an eyewitness.
The mother and her daughter were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pet owner has been given a July 17 court date.