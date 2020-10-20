DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Decatur is planning to install security camera in the Johns Hill neighborhood.
The city said its to deter crime because it's noticed a rise of crime in that area. To city leaders, using cameras is an effective way to police the community.
Cameras would primarily be installed in right-of-ways and intersections. This is part of a three-phase plan to revitalize the area. Crews are already working toward phase two.
Changes in the Johns Hill neighborhood include improved sidewalks and roadways, additional street lighting and a public-private tree program. John Kindseth, the deputy city manager, told WAND News the city is "trying to engage in a civic participation where the people in the neighborhood ultimately help (with what) the neighborhood looks like."
Kindseth said their efforts could be the catalyst to rebuilding surrounding communities. It is a $1,247,262 funded project by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
"I think the foundation had an idea that every neighborhood needs a cornerstone," Kindseth explained.
The city's plan covers 24 square blocks. The deputy city manager said money would also go towards improving homes and rental units. He said city leaders want the targeted area to be new and have modern amenities.
"But at the same time not lose all of its cultural and historical characteristics that made the neighborhood a desirable place in the past and ultimately a desirable place in the future," Kindseth added.
The three-phase plan is expected to be finished in three to five years.
